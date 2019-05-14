Chesterfield College donate life-saving equipment to volunteer Community First Responders

Chesterfield College has sponsored vital life-saving equipment for usethe local team of volunteer Community First Responders.

Community First Responders working in Chesterfield are trained to respond quickly to help people in a medical emergency before an ambulance or paramedic arrives.

The college has supported the organisation to buy a semi-automated defibrillator and blood pressure kit after Hospitality and Catering lecturer, Simon Ashton, highlighted the importance of his volunteer work with the team.

hen Simon started volunteering as a Community First Responder at the end of last year he realised they rely completely on fundraising and donations.

He asked the college if they would be willing to support the Chesterfield branch of the volunteer organisation to help more people in the community.

Simon said: “It is fantastic that Chesterfield College were able to sponsor this equipment.

“The kit that each team needs costs around £1,500 and it takes around £300 a month to run the service so it is vital that we get all the help we can.

“We do lots of fundraising but we also get support from local businesses and organisations like the college, who value the work we do.

“Ambulances are so stretched so if we get a call out it is because we are nearer and can get to the patient first.

“We help medically and provide reassurance that more help is on its way.

“People are pleased to see you and thank you for the help you give them. It is really rewarding and great to be able to give back to the community.”

Kind-hearted Simon gives around four hours of his time per week to the Community First Responder team. He is no stranger to volunteering and is also part of the Peak 4x4 response team, who help the community in bad weather.

Julie Richards, Principal of Chesterfield College said; “We are delighted to be able to support the Community First Responders in helping to save lives.

“Simon and the rest of the volunteer team are doing a wonderful job.

“It is amazing to know that staff from college are involved in such worthwhile projects.

“Volunteering develops invaluable life skills which can be transferred into other aspects of work and life.

“When college staff dedicate their time to support the community it sets a positive example, encouraging students to engage in projects which develop their citizenship skills.”

READ MORE: NEW REPORT CALLS FOR HS2 TO BE SCRAPPED