Chesterfield clinic organises menopause event for women

A Chesterfield clinic has organised a special event to address the physical and mental health effects of the menopause on women.

The Goldsmith Clinic, on Lordsmill Street, will hold the one-day Menopause Retreat event on Sunday, October 6.

As well as hot flushes, mood swings and memory problems, menopausal women are at increased risk of brittle bones, heart disease, depression and anxiety.

The event will bring together health and wellbeing experts to address women’s concerns about both peri and post menopause.

Theresa Goldsmith, owner of The Goldsmith Clinic, said: “I have encountered many women both through my NHS work and in The Goldsmith Clinic who are struggling with the menopause. Many are suffering in silence and not able to access adequate emotional and well-being support.

“The retreat brings together a range of experts who can provide information, advice, practical solutions and tips to help women get through this challenging stage in their life. It’s ideal for women at all stages in their life – those that want to be prepared for what’s to come, those going through and those at the other end who may be suffering with health issues as a result of their menopause.”

It is estimated that around one in three women are either currently going through or have reached the menopause.

It usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. In the UK, the average age is 51, but it can happen much earlier with a significant number of women experiencing the menopause before the age of 40.

Theresa has brought together a number of leading experts and professionals in their fields to deliver the Menopause Retreat, including British Menopause Society-recognised menopause specialis Dr. Amanda Smith, who said: “Although many negotiate the menopause without major problems, a significant number of women experience moderate/severe symptoms that can have a big impact on health and wellbeing as well as work and relationships.

“In ‘mid-life’ – often women are juggling demanding jobs, school-age children and elderly parents. Women can struggle to prioritise their own needs, however making time for relaxing and pleasurable activities should be regarded as a necessity, not a luxury.”

Book your place by calling 01246 277750 or visit www.thegoldsmith.clinic.