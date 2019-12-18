Chesterfield chippy offers festive favourites - in batter

A Chesterfield chippy has gone Christmas crazy – offering a traditional festive dinner, but in batter.

Spire Frier, on Saltergate, is offering sprouts, giant pigs in blankets and stuffing balls – as well as a Christmas pudding – battered.

From left, owner Katie Johnson, shop manager Candice Jacks and counter assistant Beth Shouk show off the Christmas lunch they are offering at Spire Frier, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

And you can even add roast potatoes, cranberry sauce or gravy to complete the festive fare, for the chippy’s £4.50 Christmas lunch.

Katie Johnstone, who has owned the chippy, overlooking the Donut roundabout for three years, said: “This is the third year we’ve done it and it’s back by popular demand.

“People are asking us for pigs in blankets from October.”

The 39-year-old, of Eckington, said the battered sprouts were also making a return due to calls from her customers.

She said: “We weren’t that keen on sprouts, so we didn’t do them last year, but we had to put them back on the menu – and it wouldn’t be Christmas lunch without sprouts.”

The battered pigs in blankets were the brainwave of Candice Jacks, shop manager.

Miss Jacks, 35, of Old Whittington, said: “I just wanted to do something different, something really different and unique and thought that Christmas was a good idea.”

Regular customer Tom Fearn is a big fan of the fare.

The 21-year-old apprentice team manager, of Old Whittington, said: “Every year I am always pestering for the Christmas menu.

“My favourite part is definitely the pigs in blankets. They taste so nice, especially battered.”