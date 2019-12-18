Chesterfield chippy offers festive favourites - in batter

A Chesterfield chippy has gone Christmas crazy – offering a traditional festive dinner, but in batter.
Spire Frier, on Saltergate, is offering sprouts, giant pigs in blankets and stuffing balls – as well as a Christmas pudding – battered.
And you can even add roast potatoes, cranberry sauce or gravy to complete the festive fare, for the chippy’s £4.50 Christmas lunch.
Katie Johnstone, who has owned the chippy, overlooking the Donut roundabout for three years, said: “This is the third year we’ve done it and it’s back by popular demand.
“People are asking us for pigs in blankets from October.”
The 39-year-old, of Eckington, said the battered sprouts were also making a return due to calls from her customers.
She said: “We weren’t that keen on sprouts, so we didn’t do them last year, but we had to put them back on the menu – and it wouldn’t be Christmas lunch without sprouts.”
The battered pigs in blankets were the brainwave of Candice Jacks, shop manager.
Miss Jacks, 35, of Old Whittington, said: “I just wanted to do something different, something really different and unique and thought that Christmas was a good idea.”
Regular customer Tom Fearn is a big fan of the fare.
The 21-year-old apprentice team manager, of Old Whittington, said: “Every year I am always pestering for the Christmas menu.
“My favourite part is definitely the pigs in blankets. They taste so nice, especially battered.”