Chesterfield care agency rated 'outstanding' by CQC inspectors

A care agency in Chesterfield has been rated as 'outstanding' after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inpectors visited Chesterfield Home Care Limited in March 2019 and have now published their report.

The agency provides personal care and support to people living in their own homes. It was providing personal care to 38 people at the time of the inspection.

The inspection found that residents benefitted from safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care.

Rob Assall-Marsden, CQC Head of Inspection for Adult Social Care in the central region, said: “Our inspection team was very impressed by the level of care and support offered by Chesterfield Home Care Limited.

“We found that people who used the service received exceptional care. People consistently told inspectors how they were supported with great kindness and respect and we heard how staff developed caring relationships with people and their relatives.

“The culture of the service was one of building positive relationships with people, assisting them wherever possible - going the extra mile to make sure people were happy and safe.

“People spoke about looking forward to the visits from staff and we found people were placed at the centre of the service and consulted on every level. Respect for privacy and dignity was at the heart of culture and values of the service.

“Everyone told us staff asked them before carrying out tasks and involved people in deciding on how they wanted to be supported. The willingness of staff to step in and help people and their attention to detail was highlighted as particularly valuable by people's relatives.

“We saw instances of the service providing an extremely high standard of care and support to people at the end of their lives. This included helping them to fulfil their end of life wishes and creating special memories with and for their loved ones.

“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated Outstanding."