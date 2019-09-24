Chesterfield car dealer goes the extra mile for Ashgate Hospicecare

A kind-hearted Chesterfield car dealer has 'gone the extra mile' by donating a van to Ashgate Hospicecare to make sure patients were not affected by refurbishment work.

The van from Perry's Ford enabled the catering and maintenance teams to continue to provide their service and support to patients and families while the work was taking place.

Staff from Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare take delivery of their new Ford Transit van from Perry's Ford in the town.

Shaun Wood, general commercial manager at Perry's, said: “I had no hesitation in offering one of our Transits to help Ashgate during the refurbishment.

"We have a long-standing relationship with the hospice and always like to help whenever we can.”

The refurbishment - which will bring families closer together by transforming and modernising the hospice’s three-bedded bays into nine individual bedrooms, giving patients a private space to be surrounded by those close to them - has been made easier by Perry’s, which enabled catering and maintenance staff to get around the complex during the main corridor closure.

Ali Ward-Foster, partnerships manager at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “We can’t thank Perry’s enough for their generosity. Because of companies like Perry’s who really go the extra mile and support us, we have been able to be there for patients and their families when they need us most. On behalf of everyone at Ashgate Hospicecare, thank you so much.”

- If you or your company would like to find out more about how supporting the hospice, contact Ali Ward-Foster on 01246 568801 or email alison.ward-foster@ashgatehospicecare.org.uk.