A campaigner from Chesterfield features in a new film about women who became the backbone of the miners’ strike.

Iron Ladies shines a spotlight on the previously overlooked narratives of iron-willed women who supported miners and their families during the year-long strike and who still fight for their communities today.

Among them is Kate Alvey, part of Chesterfield Women’s Action Group which organised support for miners and their families across Derbyshire. Kate was politically active before the strike, leading a group who campaigned for Tony Benn to be elected as Chesterfield’s MP.

Kate and fellow campaigner Janet Hutchinson will take part in a q&a when Iron Ladies is shown at Chesterfield’s Rose Theatre on November 28, 2025.

Kate Alvey at the launch of the miners strike commemorative exhibition in Chesterfield in March 2024 (photo: Colin Hampton)

Iron Ladies has its first showing in Derbyshire at Northern Light Cinema in Wirksworth where the film screens on October 13 and 14. Later screenings will be at QUAD Derby on October 24 and at the Ritz cinema in Belper on November 1 and 2.

The film features interviews with women from Scotland down to Kent who shed light on their experiences of the year-long struggle.

Christie Allanson, producer of Iron Ladies, said: "Working-class narratives by working-class filmmakers are a rarity. The communal viewing of this film on the big screen is important to spark those conversations about the political landscape past and present. The funding, the approach to filmmaking and the contributors all have one thing in common - passion. As the producer, I feel inspired and empowered by these women, and I hope audiences will feel that way too.".