Chesterfield businessman campaigns for 222,000 people to be able to join London Marathon 2022

James Holmes, who grew up working on Chesterfield market and owns the former council offices on Saltergate, says this would bring in an extra £50million for charities and help improve more people’s mental health.

Mr Holmes, who completed this year’s London Marathon to raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, said: “396,000 people apply to run the London Marathon each year but only 39,000 are allowed.

“I believe that with post-pandemic weight gains and mental health issues, now is the time to make this event far more accessible to inspire people to take action towards helping themselves tackle these issues.

“And a minimum of £50m extra would be raised for charities.

“What a great thing this would be in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.”

For more information and to sign James’s petition, visit https://bit.ly/3dekMYQ