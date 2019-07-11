Chesterfield businesses pull together to hold charity raffle for much-loved Laura Norris

The community spirit of Chesterfield has been hailed after businesses pulled together to hold a charity raffle for the four children of a much-loved mum who passed away suddenly.

‘Caring, beautiful and just so kind’ Laura Norris died on July 1 at Chesterfield Royal.

The 32-year-old’s story touched the hearts of many in the town and a Just Giving page launched in her memory has raised more than £8,000 so far.

To boost donations, micropub Jacey’s are holding a charity raffle with prizes donated from local businesses.

These include drinks hampers, a pro action camera, beauty treatment vouchers and food and drinks vouchers.

Rebecca Robinson, who created the raffle, said: “Laura was a kind, vivacious lady with her whole life ahead of her.

“She left behind a family who are broken and devastated by their loss and Laura also left behind four beautiful children.

“This has really hit home with us and the sadness is truly heart wrenching.

“With the permission of Laura’s wonderful family and friends, we’ve decided to get a few things together and do a bit of a fundraiser to raise money for the children.

“They are so young and have already been through something so unimaginable, we’re hoping to do anything we can in order to give them the future they deserve.

“Every single penny of the money raised will be split evenly and placed into a savings account for the children.

“What a fantastic community spirit we have.”

Tickets are £5 a strip and can be bought at Jacey’s on Whittington Moor.

To donate to the Just Giving page follow this link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lets-help-laura