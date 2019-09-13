Chesterfield builder's model girlfriend Katie Price has meltdown after iPhone fails to recognise her new face

Former model Katie Price, the girlfriend of Chesterfield builder Charles Drury, reportedly went on a meltdown after her iPhone failed to recognise her new face.

The Sun reports that the 41-year-old, who has been seeing Charles since contacting him via Instagram, smashed her screen when she couldn't unlock her phone using the facial recognition.

The former page 3 girl has recently undergone surgery on her face in Turkey, flying Charles out earlier this month when she had to return over concerns her wounds weren't healing properly.

It has been reported she has also moved Charles into her mansion.

