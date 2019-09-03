Chesterfield broadcaster to reach record audiences as he becomes 'next stop' voice of Stagecoach

A Chesterfield broadcaster is set to reach record audiences - when his voice is heard on the buses.

Jeff Cooper, who has read the news on BBC Radio 1 and 2 and been the programme controller of Peak FM, recently recorded the 'next stop' announcements for Stagecoach buses across the UK.

The 67-year-old, who was one of Hallam FM's most successful DJs in the 1990s, said: "My relationship with Stagecoach goes back to my DJ days, when I used to have their MD on my show to speak from time to time.

"I once mentioned that I fancied driving a bus and they offered to put me through my training and exams.

"I then drove a Stagecoach bus two days a week for the next seven years and loved it.

"More recently, I got chatting with the new MD who mentioned they were looking to record these new announcements for their new buses and I offered my services."

Jeff, who recorded almost 800 'next stop' announcements from his own Chesterfield studio, added: "As these services carry several million passengers each year, my annual audience will soon be higher than on most of the radio stations I've worked for."

