Chesterfield boy, 8, raises money for NHS charity with 5k run

Lennie Gibson, 8, looking forward to his charity run for the Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Lennie Gibson will run three laps of Poolsbrook Country Park on November 21.

He will complete the 5k with his older brother Ollie.

His dad, Jonathan Gibson, said the excitement for the run was already building.

“Lennie is really looking forward to the run, he mentions it most days. He’s a caring, happy-go-lucky lad and we’re really proud of him,” he added.

Perhaps more impressive than Lennie’s athletic ability is the fact that, according to his dad, his inspiration for this act of charity came out of the blue.

“I’m not sure what made Lennie decide to raise money for the hospital. Coming home from football training, he said: 'I want to raise some money for charity. What shall I do?’

“I suggested a 5k run, he said that was a good idea, and here we are.”

Lennie set his own target of £500, and 45 days before the big run, his fundraiser has already reached £445.

Jonathan said: “He mentioned trying to reach £500, and we decided to leave it there because I didn’t want him to get disappointed if he missed his target, but with where we are after a few days, hopefully he will smash it.

“Lennie wants to thank everyone for helping him reach his target. Any donation, however small, will be most appreciated. Feel free to share, and come along and cheer him on!”