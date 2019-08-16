Chesterfield Borough Council launch behind the scenes tour of the mayor’s parlour

Chesterfield residents will have the opportunity to visit the mayor’s parlour this September as the council open the doors to celebrate Heritage Open Days in the borough.

Every September, organisations and volunteers across the country organise events to celebrate the country’s history and culture, and for the first-time residents can book to get a ‘behind the scenes’ tour of the mayor’s parlour.

The mayor and mayoress, Councillor Gordon Simmons and Councillor Kate Caulfield, will also talk about their roles at the council and duties they carry out on a weekly basis.

Two tours will take place on Friday, September 20 and will take around one hour.

READ MORE: Video of the opening of Chesterfield's new Lidl

You can register to attend one of the below tour times using the contact details below:

1pm – 2pm

2.30pm – 3.30pm

Refreshments will also be provided during the events.

A maximum of 30 people can attend each tour so booking is essential.

To book your place call: 01246 345 239 or book free online by visiting www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/heritage.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centre and visitor economy, has helped to organise the events.

She said: “Heritage Open Days are events that take place around the country each year.

"The events are all about celebrating history and the communities in which we live, so we are delighted to be opening up the mayor’s parlour for tours in 2019.”

READ MORE: Firefighters rescue Rita the dog from Barker's Lock