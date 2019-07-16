Chesterfield beautician to donate part of her earnings to Ashgate Hospicecare

A Chesterfield beautician is making people look and feel great - while raising money for a beloved town charity.

Emily Spence, who is trained in aesthetics, works from Flash Express Beauty Bar on Stephenson Place, Chesterfield, offering a range of treatments.

Emily Spence is raising money for Ashgate Hospicecare in Chesterfield. Pictures by Jason Chadwick.

Over the next three months or so, student nurse Emily - who was a contender in last year's Miss Swimsuit UK contest - has decided to donate a percentage of her earnings to Ashgate Hospicecare.

Emily, 25, said: "I believe in helping the health care sector and giving to a good cause - this is something I'm very passionate about.

"People who want my treatments can have the knowledge that I am giving to a good cause and enabling the hospice to have more funding to purchase the services or resources they require."

For more information about the treatments offered by Emily, visit www.flash.bar, search for 'Aumento aesthetics' on Facebook or go to @aumentoaesthetics on Instagram.