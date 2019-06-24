Chesterfield beatboxer hailed by KSI on YouTube

A Chesterfield music producer has been hailed by a YouTube superstar.

Beatboxer Curtis Roberts said he was 'over the moon' to be endorsed by Olajide William Olatunji, better known as KSI, on the social networking site.

READ THIS: Archaeologists unearth 'extremely rare' remains of ROMAN TOWN at Bolsover housing development



Twenty-four-year-old Curtis - who uploads his beats to his YouTube channel, Prince The Producer - even got the chance to meet KSI and rapper and producer Randolph at a recent show in Sheffield.

Curtis said: "It was crazy to see KSI react to my work - I couldn't believe it.

"I've been following KSI's work for years so I was over the moon and very happy to see him rate me 8/10.

"Since KSI reacted to my work, I've picked up so many new followers.

"I'm looking forward to seeing where this will take me."

Curtis added: "To meet KSI and Randolph in Sheffield was amazing.

"I did a remix to their music and it was played live - hearing the reaction was unbelievable."

KSI has accumulated more than four billion video views and 20 million subscribers, making him the 65th most subscribed user on YouTube.