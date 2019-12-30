Chesterfield based care provider celebrating after outstanding CQC rating

Care provider, Heathcotes Group, based in Chesterfield, is ending 2019 on a high following CQC Outstanding ratings for two of its specialist residential services in Bridlington and Sutton, South London.

Previously rated Good, Heathcotes Larkrise in Sutton supports adults with learning disabilities and autism.

The CQC report praised Registered Manager, Ridwan Ameerbeg, and his staff team for person-centred care which truly focused on people as individuals, supporting them to live life to the full and working with them to learn new skills, increase their independence and become more confident in everyday life.

It said the environment was unique and creatively supported people’s individual needs and preferences.

CQC inspectors added that “without exception, people were treated with compassion, respect and dignity by staff who built meaningful relationships with them.”

Ridwan, who joined Heathcotes as a Support Worker in 2010 and progressed to Registered Manager in 2016, said: “To have so many people, the inspectors, clients and relatives, saying so many nice things about myself and my team was incredible.

Previously rated Good, Heathcotes Bridlington supports adults with Prader-Willi Syndrome who may have dual diagnoses and associated complex needs. The CQC rated the service as Outstanding in the Effective, Caring and Well-Led categories, highlighting the role of Registered Manager, Becki Yardley, in embedding a solid structure of governance and a strong commitment to provide person-centred, high quality care which achieved excellent outcomes for people.

Becki said: “Everyone at the service is thrilled at the achievement and it’s a testament to the dedication, passion and skill of the staff here, their hard work made this happen. I’ve also learned a lot from senior management, they really back you and support your ideas in finding creative ways to improve the quality of care.”

The CQC report praised staff for being passionate about providing a good quality service and extremely skilled in effective communication to ensure people felt supported and relaxed.