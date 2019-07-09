Chesterfield band wins Co-op dividend cash to help young town musicians

A Chesterfield band that helps youngsters get their first taste of playing a musical instrument will share a £6,490 community grant.

Five groups, organisations and charities in Derbyshire shared the payout from the Central England Co-operative Community Dividend Fund.

Youngsters in Chesterfield and north east Derbyshire will soon be able to get their first taste of learning to play music after £1,250 was handed to Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band to buy plastic instruments.

This forms part of a scheme aimed at getting children interested in playing brass instruments in a cost-effective manner.

Ian Davey, from the band, said: “We are delighted to be awarded funding from the Central England Cooperative Community Dividend Fund towards our primary school’s project. The money will allow us to purchase a number of innovative plastic instruments to take into local primary schools and enthuse youngsters to start playing a brass instrument.

“Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Brass band will also offer free start-up tuition to students as part of the longer term aim to build a Junior Band to serve Chesterfield and Staveley.”