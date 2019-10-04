Chesterfield band wants to win Britain's Got Talent - and help the town's homeless

A Chesterfield band is preparing to audition for Britain's Got Talent.

Vajazzle will travel to Manchester on October 19 and sing their hearts out with the hope of impressing the judges, including music mogul Simon Cowell.

Vajazzle lead singer Jacob Symonds.

The band covers a number of popular songs like Robbie Williams' Let Me Entertain You and Gabrielle's Dreams.

If declared winners of the hit ITV talent show, Vajazzle has confirmed it will donate some of the prize money to help homeless people in Chesterfield.

Lead singer Jacob Symonds, of Brampton, said: "Getting an opportunity like this with Britain’s Got Talent is a massive chance for us to show how far we've come as a band.

"As the lead singer I've got to make sure I'm at my very best on the day of the auditions.

"We really want to win it so we can invest some of the money into the homeless problem that Chesterfield is currently facing.

"We don't want to win it just for us, we want to win it for the great town of Chesterfield."

To gain support, Vajazzle will hold a gig at the Alma Inn on Chatsworth Road on October 12. Entry is free.

Britain's Got Talent, which is hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, began in 2007.

Over the years, the popular show has produced a number of stars, including Susan Boyle, Paul Potts and Diversity.

