Chesterfield band The Rosadocs preparing for release of latest single

Chesterfield band The Rosadocs have announced the release date of their latest single.

The band, who are really beginning to make waves in the music industry, have had a hell of a year with the single release just the latest highlight.

The Rosadocs. Photo - Glenn Ashley

In July, they performed at Derbyshire's Y Not Festival after being chosen by the public to perform there.

Frontman and rhythm guitarist Keelan Graney, from Clay Cross, said: “Y Not was brilliant.

"The tent was packed out when we played and everyone seemed to love it.

“The festival is growing into one of the best in the country and for us to be able to play there was an honour.”

Keelan and bandmates Adam Sleight (bass), Joe Egan (lead guitar) and Callum Raynor (drums) have also performed at Tramlines Festival in Sheffield this year and toured with former Oasis manager Alan McGee.

If that's not enough, The Rosadocs have also performed at Barnsley FC's Oakwell stadium, with the club adopting their music to play at the ground.

Their debut EP is due to be released later this year, and the band also have a massive show at Sheffield's Leadmill to look forward to on February 18 next year.

Speaking of the new single Concrete, which is released on September 27, Keelan said: "I wrote it a few months ago but as soon as we had it all together with the band we knew it had to be our new single.

"The track is called ‘Concrete’. It wrote it all about friendships you have when you're kids, messing about on the streets listening to music and then about how you go your separate ways as you get older.

"We feel it’s powerful, with the main line in the chorus saying “Me, I am Concrete”.

"It’s our favourite that we’ve written so far and we are extremely proud of the production and sound we’ve achieved on the track."

