Chesterfield band Clear Vinyl wows the crowds at one of Europe's biggest music festivals

A group of Spireites fans performed at a major German music festival at the weekend.

Every year Darmstadt hosts the Schlossgrabenfest and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Chesterfield’s twinning link with the city, Clear Vinyl was invited to perform at one of the biggest music festivals in Europe.

Chesterfield band Clear Vinyl performed at one of the biggest music festivals in Europe at the weekend.

The festival attracted almost half a million people in 2018 and this year proved equally popular, with Clear Vinyl wowing the appreciative audience.

Most of the band are keen Chesterfield FC fans and they presented two Spireites shirts to Darmstadt Football Club.

In return, the five band members were presented with SV Darmstadt 98 shirts.

A statement from the band said: “This weekend has been an absolute honour and privilege. A huge dream of ours was to play Europe and to play such an amazing Festival like Schlossgrabenfest made it even more special. We can’t wait to visit Germany again.”

Darmstadt supporter liaison officer Erik Eichhorn said: "We were really pleased to welcome the guys to the football club. We hope the exchange of shirts leads to further exchanges between both clubs.

"The locals loved the wearing of the Lilies' shirts and the flag of St George. Everyone in Darmstadt is proud of the link with Chesterfield and we hope this latest connection continues to build that bond."