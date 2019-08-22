Chesterfield August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: Your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Lidl and Aldi

It's almost time for the August bank holiday with many people looking forward to a relaxing long weekend.
And whatever you've got planned, you may need to stock up on some essential supplies.
Here's the bank holiday Monday opening times for these major supermarkets in Chesterfield.
Aldi
All stores are open 8am to 8pm
Tesco
Tesco Lockoford Lane - 9am-6pm
Tesco Chesterfield Metro - 9am-6pm
Chesterfield Esso Express, Newbold Road - 6am-midnight
Chesterfield Derby Rd Express - 6am-11pm
Chesterfield Whittington Express - 6am-11pm
Clay Cross Extra - 9am-6pm
Chesterfield Clowne superstore - 9am-6pm
Morrisons
Chatsworth Road - 8am-7pm
Barnfield Close, Staveley - 8am-7pm
Asda
Sheffield Road - 7am-8pm
Asda Living, Ravenside Retail Park - 10am-5pm
Sainsbury's
Rother Way - 8am-8pm
Lidl
Sheffield Road - 8am-8pm