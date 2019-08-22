Chesterfield August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: Your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Lidl and Aldi

It's almost time for the August bank holiday with many people looking forward to a relaxing long weekend.

And whatever you've got planned, you may need to stock up on some essential supplies.

Chesterfield supermarket opening times for bank holiday Monday

Here's the bank holiday Monday opening times for these major supermarkets in Chesterfield.

Aldi

All stores are open 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Tesco Lockoford Lane - 9am-6pm

Tesco Chesterfield Metro - 9am-6pm

Chesterfield Esso Express, Newbold Road - 6am-midnight

Chesterfield Derby Rd Express - 6am-11pm

Chesterfield Whittington Express - 6am-11pm

Clay Cross Extra - 9am-6pm

Chesterfield Clowne superstore - 9am-6pm

Morrisons

Chatsworth Road - 8am-7pm

Barnfield Close, Staveley - 8am-7pm

Asda

Sheffield Road - 7am-8pm

Asda Living, Ravenside Retail Park - 10am-5pm

Sainsbury's

Rother Way - 8am-8pm

Lidl

Sheffield Road - 8am-8pm