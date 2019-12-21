Chesterfield auction firm makes festive toy appeal donation

A Chesterfield company has made a festive donation to help the community.
John Pye Auctions, which opened on Pottery Lane West in February this year, has donated a number of toys to the Give a Child a Smile annual toy appeal.
The appeal, run by Chesterfield-based radio station Peak FM, of Radio House, Foxwood Road, Sheepbridge, collects toy donations for under privileged children across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.
And staff from the family-run John Pye visited the radio station to hand over the gifts.
Claire Haddon, John Pye’s office manager in Chesterfield, said: “We’ve just recently opened in Chesterfield and wanted to do something for the community, so we decided to make a donation of toys.
“We just wanted to do our bit.”
Sam Earnshaw, Peak FM station director, said: “We are always staggered by the generosity of our listeners and these donations really do help to put a smile on the face of so many children.”