Chesterfield auction firm makes festive toy appeal donation

A Chesterfield company has made a festive donation to help the community.

John Pye Auctions, which opened on Pottery Lane West in February this year, has donated a number of toys to the Give a Child a Smile annual toy appeal.

Staff from John Pye Auctioneers donated toys to the Peak FM toy appeal. Pictured are mid-morning presenter Matt Curtis, station managing director Sam Earnshaw and John Pye cash office staff Lucy Coope, Sofie Ward and Claire Haddon.

Staff from John Pye Auctioneers donated toys to the Peak FM toy appeal. Pictured are mid-morning presenter Matt Curtis, station managing director Sam Earnshaw and John Pye cash office staff Lucy Coope, Sofie Ward and Claire Haddon.

The appeal, run by Chesterfield-based radio station Peak FM, of Radio House, Foxwood Road, Sheepbridge, collects toy donations for under privileged children across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

And staff from the family-run John Pye visited the radio station to hand over the gifts.

Claire Haddon, John Pye’s office manager in Chesterfield, said: “We’ve just recently opened in Chesterfield and wanted to do something for the community, so we decided to make a donation of toys.

“We just wanted to do our bit.”

Sam Earnshaw, Peak FM station director, said: “We are always staggered by the generosity of our listeners and these donations really do help to put a smile on the face of so many children.”