Chesterfield auction firm makes festive toy appeal donation

A Chesterfield company has made a festive donation to help the community.

John Pye Auctions, which opened on Pottery Lane West in February this year, has donated a number of toys to the Give a Child a Smile annual toy appeal.

Staff from John Pye Auctioneers donated toys to the Peak FM toy appeal. Pictured are mid-morning presenter Matt Curtis, station managing director Sam Earnshaw and John Pye cash office staff Lucy Coope, Sofie Ward and Claire Haddon.

The appeal, run by Chesterfield-based radio station Peak FM, of Radio House, Foxwood Road, Sheepbridge, collects toy donations for under privileged children across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

And staff from the family-run John Pye visited the radio station to hand over the gifts.

Claire Haddon, John Pye’s office manager in Chesterfield, said: “We’ve just recently opened in Chesterfield and wanted to do something for the community, so we decided to make a donation of toys.

“We just wanted to do our bit.”

Sam Earnshaw, Peak FM station director, said: “We are always staggered by the generosity of our listeners and these donations really do help to put a smile on the face of so many children.”