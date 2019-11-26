Chesterfield 100-year-old's unusual secret to a long life is 'dusting everything'

The family of a Chesterfield woman who marked her 100th birthday this week say the secret to her long life could be the fact she 'dusts everything'.

Much-loved Evelyn Annie Moseby is a bit of a fidget- she’s been ‘pottering and dusting’ most of her life and still lives independently in her Tupton home.

With great grandson Ashton Wallace.

Son Fred junior said: “The secret to a long life is usually whiskey or tea, but my mum has been dusting everything and pottering about for most of her life and I think that could be it.

"She has always found it difficult to sit still. She always said she’d never live to be 100 but this year, she made it.

Evelyn worked at Robinson’s and as a canteen lady.

She was born in Barnsley in 1919, later moving to Clay Cross where she married her husband, Fred.

She went on to have two children and three grandchildren- as well as a whopping 22 great grandchildren.

For her birthday on Monday (November 25) Evelyn enjoyed a two-day knees up with her family and was delighted to receive her telegram from the Queen.

She is looking forward to appearing in the Derbyshire Times, of which she has been a subscriber for decades.

