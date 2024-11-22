Check out these places to get a real Christmas tree across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect to visit ahead of the festive season

These are some of the best places to buy a real Christmas tree across Derbyshire ahead of the festive season.

With the festive season fast approaching, now is the time to start thinking about decorations – and there is nothing more important than finding the perfect tree.

To help that process, we have listed places across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that are selling real Christmas trees during the build-up to December 25.

The full list can be found below, and the businesses are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the places where you can find real Christmas trees across the county.

Gardenbuild on Newbold Road, Chesterfield, stocks non-drop Nordmann Firs, starting at £35 for 5ft to 6ft trees. For more details, call 01246 209750 or visit www.gardenbuild.com

Harewood House Farm has a plantation of Christmas trees awaiting buyers. Prices range from £35 for a 4-5ft tree to £80 for a 9-10ft specimen. Opening times can be found on the ‘Harewood House Farm X-MAS Trees’ Facebook page. You can get in contact by emailing harewoodhousefarmtrees@gmail.com, calling 07934 818921 or sending a message via Facebook messenger.

Adam's Happy Hens annouced Christmas trees have arrived at the farm this week. They have a range of 5-8ft trees available priced at £40-£45, at The Yews, Baslow Road, Chesterfield.

