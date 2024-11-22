With the festive season fast approaching, now is the time to start thinking about decorations – and there is nothing more important than finding the perfect tree.

To help that process, we have listed places across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that are selling real Christmas trees during the build-up to December 25.

The full list can be found below, and the businesses are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Real Christmas trees These are some of the places where you can find real Christmas trees across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Gardenbuild, Newbold Road, Chesterfield Gardenbuild on Newbold Road, Chesterfield, stocks non-drop Nordmann Firs, starting at £35 for 5ft to 6ft trees. For more details, call 01246 209750 or visit www.gardenbuild.com Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Harewood House Farm, Harewood Road, Holymoorside Harewood House Farm has a plantation of Christmas trees awaiting buyers. Prices range from £35 for a 4-5ft tree to £80 for a 9-10ft specimen. Opening times can be found on the ‘Harewood House Farm X-MAS Trees’ Facebook page. You can get in contact by emailing [email protected], calling 07934 818921 or sending a message via Facebook messenger. Photo: Google Photo Sales