Chatsworth lifts parking restrictions

Chatsworth has resumed normal service for the Christmas season after lifting parking restrictions caused by heavy rain.

The announcement comes ahead of a TV special about Chatsworth at Christmas showing on December 12 at 9pm on Channel 4. Filmed over a four-week period, Christmas at Chatsworth House features the detailed preparations and hard work of hundreds of staff as they welcome up to 200,000 people for the glittering Christmas season.

Chatsworth has invited its visitors to join a journey to lands far, far away as the grand rooms of the house have been dressed in homage to countries traversed by generations of the Devonshire family. Visitors can follow in their footsteps led by famous explorers from fiction and life including Phileas Fogg and Amelia Earhart.

Visitors can also enjoy the house after sunset on Thursdays and Fridays in December. Warmed by a mince pie and a glass of wine, the evenings also feature live performances from a strings trio.