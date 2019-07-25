Chatsworth House named ‘most accessible’ attration in Derbyshire

Chatsworth House has been ranked the number one accessible tourist attraction in Derbyshire.

The Accessible Tourism Report, first conducted by charity Revitalise in 2014, was carried out again to determine if visitor attractions have been actively making positive changes in accessibility in 2019.

The results from this year’s report identified Chatsworth House as the number one attraction in Derbyshire this year.

Revitalise chief executive officer Chris Simmonds said: “As we all head off on our summer holidays, disabled people can rest-assured that their accessibility needs are being put to the forefront by Britain’s tourist attractions.

“We are thrilled to announce that attractions like Chatsworth House are giving accessibility the focus it needs.”

The estimated annual spending power of disabled visitors has increased to £249 billion compared to £212 billion in 2014, showing the huge market potential that visitor attractions could risk losing out on.

There are 800,000 disabled children under the age of 16 living in the UK according to the Disabled Living Foundation, and it is their families who help to contribute to this market.

