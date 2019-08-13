Chatsworth Country Fair 2019 - what you can look forward to in pictures

The event, which takes place from August 30 to September 1, features spectacular grand ring displays, top name chefs, a vintage funfair, a chance to try out new sports and lots of other fun and attractions to keep young and old entertained. Here's a look at some of the things taking place this year. TV presenter named as President of 2019 Chatsworth Country Fair

The biggest-ever meeting of hot air balloons is set to take place at this year's show.

TV presenter Julia Bradbury is this year's show President.

The Ukranian Cossacks will be one of the highlights of this year's show.

Award-winning chef Tim Sidaway from The Fisherman's Rest in Belper will be appearing at the show over the weekend.

