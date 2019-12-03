Charity warehouse opens in Hasland

The National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline is now inviting shoppers to its warehouse to grab a bargain, before the items reach the shelves of its shops.
Previously, the warehouse on Avenue 4, Storforth Lane Industrial Estate, Hasland, was just used for sorting stock before being sent to the charity’s shops, including in Matlock and Ilkeston – but now shoppers can come in and buy it straight from the warehouse. Stock will remain for a week, before being sent to the stores.
