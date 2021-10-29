Tributes are pouring in for Derbyshire dad Chad Allford.

Chad Allford: Pictures show touching tributes to Derbyshire dad who died after being arrested by police

Floral tributes and messages have been left in a Derbyshire town after the death of a young dad.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 29th October 2021, 11:20 am
Updated Friday, 29th October 2021, 11:27 am

Chad Allford passed away at the age of 23 on Wednesday after being detained by Derbyshire Constabulary, who had been called to an address on Morewood Drive, Alfreton, just before 5pm on Wednesday.

Our photographer went to the street on Thursday afternoon and took the below pictures.

Flowers have been laid in Chad's memory.

Chad's family has been left devastated. His brother Jerome told the Derbyshire Times he has 'many concerns' following his death. He said: "Chad has gone – how could this have happened? We're angry, so angry. We have a lot of unanswered questions, questions we want answering urgently." The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation following Chad's death.

'RIP Chad' messages have appeared on Morewood Drive.

Jerome said his brother was 'such a happy person who loved life'. Tributes have also been pouring in online. One person said he was 'one of the soundest blokes I had the privilege of knowing'. Others described him as a 'top lad'.

