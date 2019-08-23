CCTV appeal after burglary from workman's hut in Derbyshire

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a workmen’s hut at a building site in Riddings was broken in to

The burglary took place between 10am and 10.40am on July 30 at Church Street.

The CCTV images

A rucksack, keys and a wallet containing a bank card was stolen.

The card was later used in the Stop and Shop store on Nottingham Road, Somercotes.

Although the images are not the best quality, police say they hope someone may recognise the man and help with their inquiries.

Please quote the reference number 19*399956 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Jeannette Gardner, in any correspondence.