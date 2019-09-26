Cash-strapped Derbyshire community projects urged to apply for share of £275,000 crime prevention funding pot

Cash-strapped community projects are being invited to apply for a slice of £275,000 to support Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa's public safety work.

The Commissioner has unveiled details of his Large Community Action Grant scheme which will award successful crime prevention initiatives with up to £25,000 to enhance their life-saving work.

Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa.

With a strong emphasis on "prevention over cure", the PCC is looking for innovative projects which support people to tackle their problems, make healthier decisions and life choices and gain skills and employment.

He is also keen to bring people together and promote cohesive relationships among Derbyshire's multicultural communities, as well as tackle challenging behaviour and attitudes that promote violence and knife crime among young people.

"Enforcement alone doesn't stop people from committing crime," said Mr Dhindsa.

"We need to address issues like low self-esteem, lack of support and absence of opportunity which gives some the impression that crime is the only answer.

"All around us in Derbyshire, people are helping other people to lead better lives. I want to support their efforts by making available this vital funding and promoting the value of what they do.

"Our community champions play a critical role in the safety of this county. I want to give these volunteers more power and funding to resolve problems as they see fit and help break the cycle of crime. Without their help Derbyshire would not be as safe as it is today."

The Commissioner has announced a £275,000 funding pot for 2020-21 which he will distribute to charities, community groups and not-for-profit bodies who can support his crime prevention goals.

Of this amount, £200,000 will be allocated in large grants while £75,000 has been reserved for smaller projects allocated in three separate rounds during the financial year, each receiving a maximum of £2,500.

The funding scheme attracts a large volume of applicants and those which best meet the PCC's criteria will be selected for financial support.

To help potential applicants identify the right funding stream for them, the Commissioner is hosting an Information evening giving people the opportunity to talk to a member of his team about any queries.

The Commissioner will also ask that in order to ensure value for money for the public, successful recipients demonstrate results through regular monitoring.

Applications for large grants are invited from October 1. The deadline for proposals is November 30. Meanwhile, the deadline for small grants is November 1.

For more information on the grant application process including criteria and to apply visit: http://www.derbyshire-pcc.gov.uk/communityactiongrant

To book a place at the Information Evening, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grants-open-evening-tickets-73953437723

