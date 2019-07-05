Caring Chesterfield teenagers raise £190,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital between them

Two Chesterfield teenagers who raised £190,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital between them have been honoured for their ‘life-changing’ contributions.

Andrew Davies and George Marriott were recognised for their exceptional fundraising efforts with accolades at The Children’s Hospital Charity’s awards evening.

Andrew, who received the Special Recognition Award, was commended for raising £150,000 over six years to repay the cost of his bone marrow transplant.

Andrew was just 13 years old when he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in September 2012.

Driven by his gratitude for the care he received, he pledged repay the cost- finally reaching his goal in January this year.

George, winner of the Young Supporter Award, was nine-years-old when he started feeling sick and having headaches.

He was sent for an MRI scan at the hospital, where staff discovered a benign brain tumour.

After successful treatment, George has gone on to raise more than £40,000 for the hospital.

The charity’s first ever awards evening recognised the achievements of supporters who contributed to the region’s biggest charity-supported healthcare project. Dozens of nominations were painstakingly whittled down, with just ten winners crowned in eight categories the night, including Andrew and George.

The ‘Make it Better’ appeal raised over £10m for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, creating wards which include award-winning artwork, therapy rooms, and parent relaxation as well as a special Play Tower at its heart.

David Vernon-Edwards, director of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We are so thankful to everyone who helped to raise so much for our hospital. Without their help, the new wards wouldn’t be the special place they are today.

“It has been a real privilege to recognise just some of the incredible people involved.”

