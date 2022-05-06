Caravan pitches up on Chesterfield Sainsbury’s car park blocking disabled bays

The trailer is parked in Sainsbury’s supermarket on Rother Way and is taking up a number of disabled spaces outside the store.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had been told by management that the caravan had arrived before the shop opened.

They added: “The world has come to something when people can behave as they please and ignore ALL the rules that the rest of us follow.

The caravan has reportedly been left across disabled bays at the Sainsbury's supermarket on Rother Way

"When I am faced with this sight in a supermarket car park, it takes the biscuit as to what world some people think we live in.

“Management at Sainsbury’s Rother Way, say there is nothing they can do and the Police know about it.”