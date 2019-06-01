Car crashed into lamppost in Chesterfield

Emergency services rushed to a crash in Chesterfield.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called to Mercaston Close at around 7.10pm on Friday.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "This incident involved one car into a lamppost.

"One male was released and in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Police were also in attendance."

No further information has been released by the emergency services.