Calling all budding singers in Chesterfield - £1,000 is up for grabs!

Budding singers are being urged to take part in a Chesterfield business's Search for a Star contest.

Coco Bar and Bistro on Corporation Street will hold auditions on Monday. To register, visit www.cocobarbistro.co.uk/search-for-a-star-2019

The lucky winner will be given £1,000 and enjoy a makeover at Crafted hair in Chesterfield. They will also have a song written by Eliot Kennedy - who has penned hits for the likes of Aretha Franklin and Celine Dion - and get the chance to record it at his world-famous Steelworks Studios in Chesterfield.

A spokesperson for Coco said: "This is a great competition with exceptional prizes."