Calf has lucky escape after falling down 20ft hole in Derbyshire field

Fire crews rescued the calf after it fell around 20ft down an old mineshaft

Fire crews from Wirksworth, Alfreton and Buxton were called to the location near Manystones Lane in Brassington at around 3pm on Tuesday, July 27.

The calf had fallen about 20ft down a stone-lined hole, thought to be an old mineshaft.

The calf was unhurt after the fall and was returned to the farmer

One crew member was lowered down the shaft to fit straps around the calf before it was lifted to safety by crane.

