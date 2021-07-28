Calf has lucky escape after falling down 20ft hole in Derbyshire field
A young cow has had a lucky escape after falling down a shaft in the corner of its Derbyshire field.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:53 pm
Fire crews from Wirksworth, Alfreton and Buxton were called to the location near Manystones Lane in Brassington at around 3pm on Tuesday, July 27.
The calf had fallen about 20ft down a stone-lined hole, thought to be an old mineshaft.
One crew member was lowered down the shaft to fit straps around the calf before it was lifted to safety by crane.