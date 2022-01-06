Business owner makes case for new apartments in Chesterfield as artist impressions released

Dovedale Property has submitted a planning application to build the apartments at 3a Wharf Lane, breathing new life into ‘seriously dilapidated buildings’ on the road.

As reported by the Derbyshire Times at the end of last year, some residents have raised concerns with Chesterfield Borough Council about an increase in parking as a result of the proposed development, which is near Chesterfield College.

Dovedale Property has released artist impressions of its plans for 3a Wharf Lane in Chesterfield.

But Rick Cusimano, owner of Dronfield-based Dovedale Property, said with more offices opening in central Chesterfield, people living in the apartments may not need cars and instead choose to walk to work.

He told the Derbyshire Times: “In short, the close proximity of business centres like the Dunston and Tapton Park innovation centres, along with the new Northern Gateway enterprise centre, the Glass Yard and One Waterside Place, will bring some much-needed office space for businesses looking for new, exciting and accessible accommodation.

“Chesterfield hasn't previously enjoyed such a diverse choice of high quality office space, and I’m confident businesses will jump at the chance to be so close to the M1 and yet so close to the railway station and town centre.

“Inevitably, some of the staff within these businesses will choose to live close by, or indeed near to the railway stations in Sheffield, Alfreton or elsewhere, thereby not needing to drive into work.

The proposed housing is close to Chesterfield town centre and railway station.

“This is a wonderful aspect of the Chesterfield Station Master Plan which I think will bring much-needed investment, regeneration and prosperity to the town in the coming years, in a way which encourages green transport and boosts the green credentials of the town centre.

“I fully agree we should encourage green transport where possible and that includes the construction of conveniently located places of work and accommodation.

“There is demand for high-quality accommodation within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre and railway station,” he added.

It is not yet known when the borough council will make a decision on the planning application.

