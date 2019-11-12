Burst water main causes "crazy" traffic problems in north Derbyshire

A burst water main is causing "crazy" traffic problems in a north Derbyshire town this evening.

Derbyshire police has closed Staveley Road in Eckington due to the incident.

There are delays on Stagecoach's 50 and 70 routes as a result.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "We're aware that customers in the Eckington area will be experiencing supply interruptions this evening. This is due to a burst water pipe in the area. Our teams are on their way to carry out the repair and we'll keep you updated on here as soon as we know more.

"We're really sorry for the disruption this may be causing to your evening and will do all we can to get supply restored to all our customers as soon as possible."

One person wrote on social media: Anyone driving through Eckington near Aldi avoid it road has suddenly flooded in last half hour."

Another posted: "Water main has burst in Eckington causing crazy traffic and flooding to the roads, there's alot of large stones and rocks in the road!"

And another added: "Crikey Eckington is going under water."