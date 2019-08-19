Burlesque ladies of a Derbyshire town are giving it a twirl for charity

Sassy ladies of all ages and sizes are limbering up to perform sexy burlesque dance routines for a very good cause

Burlesquercise, a burlesque dance company in Ilkeston is hosting a tassle-twirling charity show to raise money for the MS Society Nottingham.

The comapany is owned by Amy Parkes, who wants to strip away the misconceptions about the exotic dancing.

She said: “These classes are made for ladies who struggle with self confidence and would like to feel good about themselves again.

“It’s an empowering dance genre for women who can celebrate their beautiful bodies and not be judged for it.”

The event is taking place at The Seven Oaks Marquee in Stanton, Ilkeston over two nights, Friday and Saturday October 18-19.

Professional burlesque performers, drag queens, fire dancers, showgirls and angle grinders will take to the stage at the sellout event .

Amy added: “As a company we hold big annual Charity Shows to raise money and awareness for important causes.

“Last years show consisted of raising over £4,000 for Mind and Calm Mental Health charities.”

She explained why her classes are so popular and spread the message of body positivity.

“Burlesquercise is all about feeling sexy, and sexy is being who you are.

“We tackle confidence issues alongside fitness routines, whilst learning the art of the tease. It’s to make you understand your own personal abilities, and to make you push yourselves with moves you’ve never known or imagined you could do.

“It’s to make you feel good again about those particular parts of your bodies that you don’t like and to empower your womanhood again through some fun and unique ways to complete your daily workout.

Classes are held The Manor Health & Racquets Club in Ilkeston.

Visit their Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/burlesquercise95/

