Bunny thrown out of car window in Chesterfield sparks RSPCA plea for witnesses

A bunny thrown out of a car window in Chesterfield is being cared for by animal welfare workers who have appealed for witnesses to the cruel act.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 11:20 am

The rabbit was taken to Chesterfield RSPCA on Tuesday afternoon after it was hurled out of the vehicle around Broomhill Road, Old Whittington.

In a post on Facebook the RSPCA said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us asap with any information you have. Please call us on 01246 273358 Tuesday - Sunday 12pm - 3pm.”

The rabbit’s ordeal has sent shockwaves through social media followers. Joanne Marshall commented: “How can anyone be so cruel? I hope they rot in hell.”

Rabbit survived being thrown out of a car window and was taken into the care of Chesterfield RSPCA

Charlotte Mason said: “What evil people.”

Erica Bramhall posted: “I hope whoever did it gets what they deserve and the poor rabbit finds a lovely forever home.”

