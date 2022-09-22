Bunny thrown out of car window in Chesterfield sparks RSPCA plea for witnesses

The rabbit was taken to Chesterfield RSPCA on Tuesday afternoon after it was hurled out of the vehicle around Broomhill Road, Old Whittington.

In a post on Facebook the RSPCA said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us asap with any information you have. Please call us on 01246 273358 Tuesday - Sunday 12pm - 3pm.”

The rabbit’s ordeal has sent shockwaves through social media followers. Joanne Marshall commented: “How can anyone be so cruel? I hope they rot in hell.”

Charlotte Mason said: “What evil people.”