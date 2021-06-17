Britain's Got Talent-style contest looks to find superstars in north Derbyshire

North Derbyshire’s Got Talent aims to raise money and awareness for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospicecare and has been organised by North East Derbyshire District Council.

As well as helping the charity, all those who enter will be in with the chance of winning a £250 cash prize, trophy and the chance to perform at a Chesterfield Football Club match day.

Organisers are looking for anything from singers, musicians and dancers to magicians and balloon modellers.

Coun Martin Thacker MBE, chair of North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “I know we have a great many talented individuals and groups across north Derbyshire so I encourage them to take part in the competition to help raise much needed funds for a charity but also showcase their own amazing abilities.”

A panel will judge the competition, with the winner announced by September 15, 2021.

Participants will be required to take part in publicity and the closing date for entries is August 31, 2021.

Submitted videos may be used in publicity for the event and the winning entry will be shared with local media and council communication channels.

The contest is open to anyone in north Derbyshire, including Chesterfield, but you must be 18-years-old or over.

If you would like to take part, upload a video of your performance to social media and use the hashtag #NorthDerbyshireTalent or entrants can upload their video to YouTube and send the link to: [email protected]

For acts containing one-three people, the entry fee cost is £5. For acts with four or more people, the cost is £10.

This must be paid for through the chair’s donation page www.easydonate.org/NOIT04

Make sure you provide your name and share your posted video link in the details so this can be matched up with your video submission. If your act/group has a name, also include that too.

For more information, contact [email protected]