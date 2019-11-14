Britain's Got Talent finalist to perform at McArthurGlen's Christmas lights switch-on tonight

Shoppers can get into the festive spirit when the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands hosts its Christmas lights switch-on today (Thursday).

The festive fun begins at 4.30pm with a host of fun-packed, Yuletide events and competitions, before Santa switches on the lights at 7pm.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Kyle Tomlinson and Australian singing sensation President Street will be performing throughout the evening at the Pinxton complex.

Centre manager Paul Tyler said: “We are delighted to welcome guests to the centre to enjoy the event and additional activities over the Christmas period.”

Santa’s workshop grotto will open for business on December 1 and runs until Christmas Eve.

Opening hours Santa’s Workshop are Monday - Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 10.30-3.30pm and Christmas Eve, 9am-noon.