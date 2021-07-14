Brimington schoolchildren show mayor the ropes as new playground transformation unveiled

Once lack lustre, the play area at Henry Bradley Nursery and Infant School in Brimington now boasts and array of exciting physical experiences from an adventure trail complete with rope climbing exercise frame, to a wooden water wall, and an outdoor mud kitchen.

And pupils were on hand to demonstrate how to use the different pieces of equipment on Tuesday, July 14, when the Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Glenys Falconer stopped by for a visit.

She was joined by her consort Keith Falconer as they both cut a ribbon to officially open the new, colourful playground.

Henry Bradley Infant School's new playground area has been officially opened by the Mayor of Chesterfield Coun Glenys Falconer and consort Keith Falconer.

Speaking at the unveiling, Coun Falconer said: “I think it is a brilliant playground. It is amazing and I am very pleased to be here to open it. These children are clearly enjoying it and it is great to see after what has happened with lockdown.

"Children really need to get out, be in the fresh air and enjoy being outside and this playground allows them to do just that.”

Featuring a range of different zones and covering the Early Years areas, the playground will help children increase strength in their arms, hands, and legs, leading on to improvement in fine motor skills.

Henry Bradley Infant School's playground has been officially opened by the Mayor of Chesterfield Coun Glenys Falconer and consort Keith Falconer, pictured cutting the ribbon for the infant play area

It will also help develop core strength and muscle tone, as well enhance their general health and fitness due too.

Currently, due to Covid restrictions, pupils have to be segregated into ‘bubbles’ so are unable to all use the area at once.

However, headteacher Tracy O'Malley says every class at Henry Bradley will be given the opportunity to enjoy the playground and will have regular sessions outside to use the equipment.

“The children are just so excited to be in the new playground,” she added.

Henry Bradley Infant School's new playground area has been officially opened by the Mayor of Chesterfield Coun Glenys Falconer and consort Keith Falconer, seen cutting the ribbon for the Nursery play area

"Quite a few of them said it was the best day ever, it has been great to see all their faces.

"This is what they deserve, particularly in this Covid situation. This playground will help to improve their physical ability and coordination but also just be a place for them to have fun.

"It enables children to build on their physical skills. Now, our next aim is to raise money for the main playground.”