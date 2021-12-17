Brimington football club secures life-saving defibrillator with community support

A local football club now has a life-saving defibrillator thanks to support from the community.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:11 pm

Brimington Little Stars FC, a new football team for youngsters aged between five and 10, acquired the important device following a fundraising campaign.

MORE: Parking concerns as new apartments planned for Chesterfield

Generous residents donated to an online page and the club also received £1,000 from the Arnold Clark Community Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Coaches Shaun Pask and Lewis Preece with Brimington Little Stars FC players Lucas and Leah with the defibrillator.

Lewis Preece, a coach at the club, said: “Hopefully we’ll never have to use it, but it’s really important that we have this defibrillator.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to the community, our sponsors and Arnold Clark for their kind support – it means a lot.”

A defibrillator is an advanced medical tool which delivers a high energy, electric shock to the heart through the chest wall.

It is an essential life-saving tool for someone who is suffering a cardiac arrest.

For more information about Brimington Little Stars FC, visit www.facebook.com/brimington-little-stars-fc-102044922291517

MORE: Innocent Chesterfield man caught up in Post Office Horizon scandal speaks after Government announcement

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

Chesterfield