Brimington football club secures life-saving defibrillator with community support
A local football club now has a life-saving defibrillator thanks to support from the community.
Brimington Little Stars FC, a new football team for youngsters aged between five and 10, acquired the important device following a fundraising campaign.
Generous residents donated to an online page and the club also received £1,000 from the Arnold Clark Community Fund.
Lewis Preece, a coach at the club, said: “Hopefully we’ll never have to use it, but it’s really important that we have this defibrillator.
“We’d like to say a huge thank you to the community, our sponsors and Arnold Clark for their kind support – it means a lot.”
A defibrillator is an advanced medical tool which delivers a high energy, electric shock to the heart through the chest wall.
It is an essential life-saving tool for someone who is suffering a cardiac arrest.
For more information about Brimington Little Stars FC, visit www.facebook.com/brimington-little-stars-fc-102044922291517