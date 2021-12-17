Brimington football club secures life-saving defibrillator with community support

Brimington Little Stars FC, a new football team for youngsters aged between five and 10, acquired the important device following a fundraising campaign.

Generous residents donated to an online page and the club also received £1,000 from the Arnold Clark Community Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coaches Shaun Pask and Lewis Preece with Brimington Little Stars FC players Lucas and Leah with the defibrillator.

Lewis Preece, a coach at the club, said: “Hopefully we’ll never have to use it, but it’s really important that we have this defibrillator.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to the community, our sponsors and Arnold Clark for their kind support – it means a lot.”

A defibrillator is an advanced medical tool which delivers a high energy, electric shock to the heart through the chest wall.

It is an essential life-saving tool for someone who is suffering a cardiac arrest.

For more information about Brimington Little Stars FC, visit www.facebook.com/brimington-little-stars-fc-102044922291517