Brimington church aiming to raise £100,000 to make these new improvements

A Brimington church is aiming to raise £100,000 to make new improvements.

The St Michael & All Angels Church wants to install a new heating system and make it more accessible for the disabled and elderly.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has given his support to the fundraising campaign.

Mr Perkins said: “The heating system at the church is older than Reverend Cooke himself and it can get almost unbearably cold.

“The building is a great space that could be utilised more by the community if the heating system was replaced and a refurbishment completed to make it more accessible and usable.”

As well as replacing the heating system, the church is planning to remove the old pews, which are inaccessible for many disabled and elderly people, and introduce more flexible seating that will allow access for wheelchairs and pushchairs, and make the building more suitable for community activities and events

The church has already raised £20,000.

