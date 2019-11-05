Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visits Bolosver ahead of general election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visited Bolsover on Tuesday - kicking off a nationwide tour as part of the general election campaign.

Mr Farage - who announced on Sunday that he would not be making an eighth attempt to become an MP - was at Bolsover Boxing Club.

Pictures by Rebecca Havercroft.

In the 2016 referendum, 70 per cent of people in Bolsover voted to leave the EU.

The general election will take place on December 12 and Brexit is expected to dominate.

Mr Farage said: "Boris Johnson's deal is not Brexit.

"It is essentially Theresa May's appalling deal reheated.

"Boris is trying to sell us a second-hand car - he's polished the bonnet a bit, but underneath it's still Mrs May's terrible treaty.

"It will tie us to EU rules for years on everything from financial services to fishing."

He added: "The general election gives us a chance to press the reset button.

"I urge the Prime Minister to reconsider and drop the deal because it's not Brexit.

"If he does then I am more than willing to compromise too and put country before party."

The Conservatives Party defended the deal negotiated by the Prime Minister.

The party insisted it would 'get Brexit done' if successful in the election.

We are aware of the following candidates standing in Bolsover in the election: Dennis Skinner for Labour; Mark Fletcher for the Conservative Party; David Hancock for the Liberal Democrats; Kevin Harper for the Brexit Party.