Brexit Party candidate confident he could take on the ‘Beast of Bolsover’ in general election

Brexit Party Prospective Parliamentary Candidate, Kevin Harper, says he is confident he could beat Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner if there was to be an early general election.

Bolsover, a Labour stronghold for many years, voted overwhelmingly at 70.4 per cent to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Mr Skinner, known as the ‘Beast of Bolsover’, was elected Bolsover MP in 1970.

Mr Harper said: “I’ve been holding street stalls, talking to many constituents, and the mood is very much the Brexit Party is the only way to now vote - lifelong Labour voters have told me they will never vote for them again as they have abandoned the voice of our democratic vote.

He added: “The Brexit Party have consistently said we want to leave the EU with a clean break Brexit, we are the only party to stand by our principles and committed to deliver the Brexit we voted for to Bolsover.”