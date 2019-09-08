Bouncing back after the Toddbrook crisis, Whaley Bridge is bustling again- in pictures

This weekend saw a thriving FAB market arrive in town for the first time since the town was evacuated, along with a fundraiser at the White Hart Pub to raise money for baby loss charities along with emergency services that battled to save Whaley during the emergency.

Stockport Ukulele Players entertain the visitors to the FAB market. Photos by Jason Chadwick. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Stalls in the canal basin. jpimedia Buy a Photo

New Mills musician Running in Reykjavik performed in town oon Saturday and his new CD will include a track inspired by the recent emergency at Whaley Bridge. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Sarah Mellor and White Hart landlady Tracey Anderson welocome the Mayor and Mayoress to the fundraiser. jpimedia Buy a Photo

