Bolsover teen, 15, takes on colossal charity challenge in memory of his father

Oscar Walker with his father, Alex, before he passed away.

Oscar Walker, 15, is fundraising for Anthony Nolan, Help For Heroes and Guide Dogs UK.

He hopes to reach his target by undertaking a Spartan 10k obstacle run, the Three Peaks Challenge and a skydive.

Oscar said that, of all the charities he is helping, Anthony Nolan is the closest to his heart, having lost his father to cancer three years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscar has set a target of £1000, to be split between three charities that are important to him.

“When I was 12, we lost our father to terminal cancer. He was due to have a stem cell transplant from Anthony Nolan, but unfortunately he went downhill a bit too quickly and they said he was too ill for the transplant.

“I thought it would be a little way to pay homage to what they tried to do for my dad.”

As well as helping three worthy charities, Oscar hopes these demanding tests will help him towards his ultimate goal of being accepted into the Royal Marines.

“I want to join the Royal Marines next year, and I felt that I should do this to challenge myself.

“When I was 10, I was absolutely freaked to death by heights – I thought this would put me through the fear factor, to see if I can push myself to actually jump from a plane.

“The Spartan race is similar to the training I will be doing next year, so that will help me prepare. The Three Peaks will be the most difficult. It’s not high-intensity, but it's a long, sustained challenge that tests your mental strength as well.”

Oscar’s mother, Clare, said she was impressed by her son’s dedication, and had no doubt he would battle through his fundraising mission.

“Oscar’s quite humble, but I’m immensely proud of him. He has got a different level of mentality and commitment.

“I think that’s come from the difficult time he had. Before Oscar’s dad died he was having chemo, and I was then diagnosed with lung cancer and had to have part of my right lung removed. I think our kids see things from a very different perspective after that.

“Oscar has this drive to prove he’s got what it takes to do extraordinary things – he’ll overcome anything.”