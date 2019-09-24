Bolsover Castle to hold four day spectacular that will 'rival its parties of yesteryear'

Bolsover Castle in Derbyshire will be hosting the district's 'greatest show' to date, witth a spectacle of enchanting lights, performances, music and food.

Staff say the event promises to rival 'parties of yesteryear', for which the Derbyshire castle was renowned.

Once the pad of William Cavendish, the party palace was known for its revelry on an epic scale.

Now 400 years later, the quiet site will once again be bought to life with 'four nights of spectacular entertainment'.

Between 26-29 September, visitors to the 17th Century castle will see a mix of ancient and modern featuring jugglers, a cheeky jester, fire-eaters and contortionists performing against the backdrop of the castle.

Musicians will make merry while Victorian games take place on the lawn and a BBQ and fire pit 'fit for a king' will keep guests fed.

Paul Robson, events manager at Bolsover Castle, said: “This September we will be breathing new life in to Bolsover Castle.

"For four nights we will be putting on an epic spectacle of lighting, juggling, games, contortionists and music.

"We wanted to put on one of our greatest shows yet and it made sense to use this castle which was so well known for the parties it hosted when William Cavendish lived here.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming our visitors and putting on a great evening of entertainment for them.”

The event runs from 6.30pm to 9.30pm from the 26 – 29 September.

For tickets and more info, visit: https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle

