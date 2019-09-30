Pictures by Marisa Cashill.

Bolsover Castle hosts four-day spectacular - in pictures

Crowds were wowed by a four-day spectacular at Boslover Castle.

The event, which took place between Thursday and Sunday, was lauded as the district's 'greatest show' to date.

The event featured enchanting lights, performances, music and food.
Staff said the four days rivalled 'parties of yesteryear' - for which the castle was renowned.
Our photographer Marisa Cashill was there to capture the delights on offer.
A fire juggler amazed spectators.
